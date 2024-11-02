Community shows up for blood drive in honor of Kingsville PD Officer Benys

KINGSVILLE, Tx — Blood drives are held to save lives, but one held in Kingsville Friday afternoon was also held to honor a life. It was held to honor a life lost in service to the community this person served.

Exactly three years ago, Kingsville police officer Sherman Benys showed up to work early to answer a domestic violence call and was shot. His wife Vicki said he lost a lot of blood.

“Over 20 units of blood, honestly I lost count while I was reading the hospital report,” Vicki said.

To try to save his life, a blood drive was held. Vicki said the response was gratifying.

Although it didn’t keep Benys alive, it kept him here a bit longer, surrounded by family and loved ones up until the very end.

“I know it meant a lot to him to be able to know that they cared so much about him and were able to see him,” Vicki said.

Every year several continue to honor the fallen officer, like Irma Herrera. She used to donate blood every two months then stopped.

“When this came up I said I’m going to do this. And if they ever come back again, I will come back again to donate more blood in his name,” Herrera said.

Herrera used to babysit for the Benys family.

“When they needed someone to watch their kids, I would say okay. They would bring them over and they would all come to the house with my kids,” Herrera said.

A blood drive, golf tournament and 5k are held every year to continue to remember not only Benys' sacrifice, but the sacrifice law enforcement continues to make everyday. And as for the mobile blood drive? It seems like something he would have thought of himself.

“He loved rock and roll and of course, it says "Rock and roll up your sleeves and donate," and I thought, how fitting for his personality. It’s perfect,” Vicki said.

The 5k memory run will start at 7 a.m. on Saturday, Nov 2 at Dick Kleberg Park. It is not a timed race/ walk. Sign-up is free, but donations to the 81s Heroes Foundation will be accepted.

