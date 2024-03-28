Chain of break-ins continues with Kingsville's Javelina Mart

KINGSVILLE, Tx — A chain of local business break-ins in Kingsville started as the new year rolled in, and the trend now continues with the latest victim of the break-ins.

The Kingsville Police Department is now looking for two male suspects who burglarized Javelina Mart on March 12. Surveillance footage shows two male suspects burglarizing the convenience store.

One of the suspects is seen grabbing things from the counter and quickly stuffing a bag. The suspects also had a baseball bat in hand. A Facebook Post from KPD said over $1200 in merchandise was taken.

Guadalupe Reyes Jr. has lived in Kingsville his whole life and said he took notice of the crime wave, especially around the university.

"Kingsville is a good place, but the problem is there’s a lot of people now a days that take advantage of a good place," Reyes said.

Reyes is also a regular customer at Javelina Mart and said the store didn't deserve to get broken into.

"They try to bring more things in for people to buy. For people that work so hard for their businesses, it's hard for them also because if somebody comes along and steals from them they’re going to have to get something going again or start over and they might have to close it down. That’s bad for the community in Kingsville," Reyes said.

Reyes added that the chain of break-ins could be discouraging for businesses and neighbors in the area, but he has hope that justice will be served.

"For those with sticky hands, you better watch out because nobody, and I mean nobody, is untouchable. You’re going to be caught," Reyes said.

KPD is asking anyone who has any information in identifying the two males to call KPD at 361-592-4311. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 361-592-TIPS. This is an active investigation.

