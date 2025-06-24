City leaders in Kingsville were expected to address the status of three city commissioners — Norma Nelda Alvarez, Hector Hinojosa, and Leo Alarcon — during Monday’s meeting, but no action was taken.

As KRIS 6 News first reported, some residents have been pushing for the removal of the three commissioners, citing concerns over the way city meetings have been handled and the treatment of city employees.

“There was a lot of rumblings that I had heard of city employees being targeted,” said Kingsville resident Selina Tijerina. “I also saw city commissioner meetings not going the way they're supposed to — you're supposed to follow rules of order. Obviously, that wasn't happening.”

Former Kingsville City Manager Mark McLaughlin agreed, saying the working dynamic changed under the current commissioners.

Calls for Kingsville Commissioners’ Removal Continue

“They just weren't the same anymore," McLaughlin said." It was a completely different dynamic with them and it was just hard to work with them. It was hard to get anything passed. It was like pulling teeth to get things done.”

Tijerina filed a petition for a recall election and gathered enough signatures to prompt city leaders to act. Now, the three commissioners have until June 28 to resign. If they don’t, city commissioners will discuss holding a recall election at their next meeting.

Tijerina says she hopes both city leaders and voters will make informed choices moving forward.

“I think it's moving forward — educate yourself. Go out and vote. Make sure you talk to those potential city commissioners and find out what exactly they want to do when elected,” she said.

As for the councilman, neighborhood news reporter Tyrese Boone approached the commissioners for an interview. However they decided not to comment at this time.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!