Blue Angels prepare for takeoff for the Wings Over South Texas Air Show 2026 at NAS-Kingsville

KINGSVILLE, Texas — Naval Air Station-Kingsville is preparing to host the 2026 Wings Over South Texas Air Show on April 18 & 19, 2026. The last time NAS-Kingsville hosted a Blue Angels Air Show was back in 2022.

"The Wings over South Texas Air Show is one of the largest attractions in Kingsville, drawing visitors from across the region for a weekend of high-flying excitement and family fun. This year’s show will feature an unbelievable lineup of world-class aerial performers, highlighted by the United States Navy Blue Angels. Get ready for jaw-dropping maneuvers, patriotic pride, and unforgettable moments in the South Texas sky," stated organizers.

The air show offers free admission and parking, and no tickets are required to attend. The gates open at 9 a.m., and spectators are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets, or any other seating.

General Admission to the NAS Kingsville Wings Over South Texas Air Show is FREE. MWR Seating, Wings of Gold Chalet, VIP Chalet, and Private Chalet tickets are available to purchase exclusively through AttendStar. Click here to purchase VIP seating: https://event.attendstar.com/event/show/2026-wings-over-south-texas-nas-kingsville/?c=Q4G9CQ

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