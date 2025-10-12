When heavy rain hits Kingsville, it doesn’t take long for water to fill the streets. For many neighbors, that flooding frustration is nothing new — but city leaders say help is finally on the way.

$35 million in stormwater projects aim to keep Kingsville streets dry

The City of Kingsville is investing more than $35 million into 14 stormwater infrastructure projects aimed at reducing localized flooding and improving drainage across town.

Tackling long-time problem areas

Some of the most flood-prone neighborhoods include Armstrong Street and East Caesar Avenue, both of which are classified as special flood hazard zones by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). During heavy rain, those streets can quickly turn into flowing streams.

“We do have what we call localized flooding,” said City Engineer Charlie Cardenas. “They’re almost like rivers, and so the issue is to get the stormwater away from streets and residents as soon as possible.”

Cardenas said flooding has been more than just an inconvenience — in some cases, it’s damaged homes and created potential health hazards. “We’ve had water go into people’s homes, and there are some health issues with that, so safety is always a big concern for us,” he said.

Major projects underway

One of the city’s largest efforts is the East Caesar Avenue Drainage Improvement Project, a $9.1 million dollar upgrade funded through a Hurricane Harvey recovery grant and city contributions. The project will replace outdated open ditches with underground storm pipes, as well as new curbs and repaved roadways — upgrades expected to help water drain faster and keep it out of nearby yards and homes.

Other key drainage projects are planned along West Kenedy Avenue, Trant Road, and Santa Gertrudis Creek, where crews are improving outfall structures and expanding existing storm drains to handle larger volumes of rainwater.

Many of the improvements are part of Kingsville’s Capital Improvement Program, which also includes upgrades to water lines, sewer systems, and roadway surfaces to strengthen the city’s overall infrastructure.

Long-term vision for flood relief

The city expects all stormwater projects to be completed within two years, with most major work wrapping up by late 2026.

“Rest assured that we are taking care of our citizens and making our quality of life better here in Kingsville,”Cardenas said.

City leaders say the work on East Caesar is just the beginning of a long-term commitment to flood control. The goal is simple — fewer flooded streets and safer neighborhoods when the next major storm hits.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!