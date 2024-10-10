Gunshot at night hits close to homes, alarms Ricardo residents

The countryside is a popular spot for neighbors to go dove hunting or simply practice at their own ranges. But that usually happens during the day. When neighbors hear gunshots at night, they say that turns into a different story.

“When its 10:30 at night and its in your backyard its alarming,” long time Ricardo resident Danny Pena said.

On Monday night, Pena had just stepped outside to let his two dogs out when one of the dogs started to freak out.

“I walked around the corner of the garage and there was a gunshot. It was right behind our house in between mine and my neighbors and it hit close to where I have my tractor and my truck parked,” Pena said.

Pena said he’s been around guns long enough to know that it was a rifle he heard. He thought it might have been his neighbor shooting, so he called to ask. Pena said the neighbor told him she thought it was Pena’s family shooting. They were both wrong.

“So it was somebody that was behind there that shouldn't have been shooting at that hour,” Pena said.

He believes it could have been a trespasser.

“My first instinct was to go inside and get my gun and go back outside and try to find out who's back there,” Pena said.

Pena said his neighbor was also outside walking her dogs in her front yard when she heard the gunshot. After she asked Pena’s family if it could have been them, she called the Sherrifs Department.

“A deputy eventually came by, just drove down the road, spotlighted, and kept going,” Pena said.

Pena said he was outside his house with a different neighbor from down the road when the deputy drove by their house. Pena said the deputy never stopped at his house or his neighbor who called the department's house.

KRIS 6 reached out to the Sheriffs Department for confirmation and clarification on what happened that night, but they were unavailable for comment at this time.

Some neighbors said they protect their houses and windows with special materials that block out any dangerous sounds at night, helping them feel more at ease.

