Four people involved in plane crash at Kleberg County Airport

A single-engine plane crashed at the Kleberg County Airport on Monday morning.

According to Chief Deputy Jaime Garza with the Kleberg County Sheriff's Office, the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. at the airport on State Highway 141, just west of Kingsville.

Garza said the pilot had some minor knee and back injuries. He is in good spirits and has been taken to the hospital for evaluation.

The three others in the plane are okay but shaken up.

There's no word on what caused the crash, but the Texas Department of Public Safety is en route and expected to take over the investigation.

This is a developing story.

