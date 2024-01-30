Documents connected to investigation against former Kleberg Co. deputy revealed

Former Kleberg County Deputy Roy Guerrero pleaded to sexual harassment on an inmate

New documents revealed that the initial investigation began in July of 2022

Guerrero has also been a subject of an investigation in previous years, including while he was the Chief of Police in Orange Grove.

More documents reveal new details regarding former Kleberg County Deputy Roy Guerrero pleas to sexual harassment on an inmate.

Last week,Guerrero plead guilty to sexual harassment of a female inmate at the Kleberg County Jail. The initial investigation began in July of 2022 with a plead a year and a half later.



7/25/2022: A Texas Ranger reviewed recorded telephone calls that were made by Roy Guerrero to an inmate. That Ranger recognized the name to be that of a sheriff’s deputy. The Ranger then contacted the Sheriff’s Office to notify it of “potential criminal and administrative violations.”

7/26/2022: An investigator with the Sheriff’s Office told the Ranger he had “developed information which warranted a criminal investigation.”

7/28/2022: The ranger reviewed security footage that corroborated the inmates statements.



6/23/2023: A digital copy of the investigative file was turned over to the Kleberg County District Attorney’s Office.

In August 2022, Guerrero was given a general discharge from the Kleberg County Sheriffs Office.

Guerrero was originally charged with a felony, but pleaded to a lesser included misdemeanor charge of sexual harassment. With this charge, he must give up his peace officer license, and will be on probation for two years.

This isn't the first time that Guerrero has been a subject of an investigation.

While he was Police Chief in the city of Orange Grove, there was an investigation following allegations that he had assaulted a teenager while working as an off-duty security guard.

Kleberg County Sheriff Richard Kirkpatrick said when he hiring Guerrero, he did not know about the allegations and investigation against him. However, because Guerrero resigned before the investigation was complete, which is why his involvement wasn't revealed until later.

Guerrero will have his Peace Officer license revoked and will not be able to work in law enforcement.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.