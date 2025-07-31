Border patrol seizes $2.3 million worth of cocaine at Texas checkpoint

U.S. Border Patrol agents seized more than 72 pounds of cocaine valued at over $2.3 million during a checkpoint inspection south of Kingsville, Texas.

The drugs were discovered on July 26 at the Javier Vega Jr. (Sarita) checkpoint when agents inspected an 18-wheeler driven by a U.S. citizen, who was subsequently arrested.

Agents found 30 bundles of cocaine concealed in the ceiling compartment of the driver's 2012 Freightliner tractor-trailer after a Border Patrol K-9 alerted to the vehicle during routine screening.

US Border Patrol RGV Sector

The alert prompted a secondary inspection, where the K-9 directed agents to the ceiling area. Using a handheld X-ray device, agents located the hidden narcotics.

"This significant cocaine seizure underscores the unwavering commitment of our Border Patrol agents to disrupt the flow of dangerous narcotics into our country. Their vigilance and commitment to protecting our border and communities remain vital in the ongoing fight against drug trafficking," said RGV Sector Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez.

The driver will be presented for prosecution, according to Border Patrol officials.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!