Baffin Bay grows as winter texans flock to Kleberg County

One of the luxuries of living in South Texas is that a sweater is optional in the fall. The weather is one of the many reasons why Winter Texans travel miles and miles to stay at their second home in Baffin Bay.

George Bill is a Winter Texan. When he retired, he would stay in Florida, but it was expensive. Then he stumbled across Baffin Bay Seawind Resort and has come back time and time again for the least ten years. He spent a week getting to the area and just arrived recently and has already started to get involved.

“I normally would not have been here til the first of November, but they called me at home and asked if I could DJ this party,” Nill said.

Nill said he’s seen the area change and grow in recent years and has noticed that the county is keeping up.

“The cottages in the back are a good idea because my sister and brother would like to use them. But I have not seen anyone use them yet. They’re still brand new, they just finished building them at the end of last season,” Nill said.

Normally, Winter Texans bring their own travel trailers, but Kleberg County built cottages in the RV park for those wanting a quicker getaway. They also made space for thirteen more RV’s.

“Some of us have actually picked up Texas as our permanent residence. I haven’t done it yet, but i’m considering it heavily,” Nill said.

With the growing population, a fire station will also be built right behind the Reel Baffin Bay Country Store.

“It is needed because we’ve struggled sometimes getting squads to come from out of town. Lots of elderly here, and we have people with health issues,” Nill said.

Even though the Baffin Bay Area is growing, neighbors can take comfort in knowing it will remain the same.

“They don’t want condominiums, they don’t want it to be South Padre Island. Again, it’s a big bird watching sanctuary, there’s peace, tranquility, everyone knows your name. They’re calling it the jewel of South Texas,” Kleberg County Judge Rudy Madrid said.

The county has already built the cottages and RV spots and is currently working on the road in that area.

