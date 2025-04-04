Kenedy County JP suspended without pay amid felony theft charges

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Kenedy County Justice of the Peace Jerry William Miller has been suspended without pay following an indictment for theft of cattle, according to an official Order of Suspension issued by the State Commission on Judicial Conduct on April 3, 2025.

The suspension stems from a grand jury indictment filed on March 13, 2025, in the 105th Judicial District Court.

Miller is accused of unlawfully appropriating cattle valued under $150,000 from Michael Mendietta on or about Sept. 20, 2022.

According to the commission's official documentation, Miller was indicted on a third-degree felony charge of cattle theft. The Texas Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association's Law Enforcement Division investigated the case.

Under Rule 15 of the Procedural Rules for the State Commission on Judicial Conduct, judges can be immediately suspended upon indictment for a felony offense. However, Miller retains the right to request a post-suspension hearing within 30 days to argue that his continued service would not compromise court proceedings or public confidence in the judiciary.

The indictment alleges that Miller acted, "alone and together with Frank Thomas Shumate" in the theft. If Miller wishes to challenge the suspension, he must file a written request with the Commission within 30 days of receiving the Order of Suspension.

The suspension will remain in effect until the charges are dismissed, Miller is acquitted, or further action is taken by the Commission.

Multiple Kenedy County officials, including County Judge Charles Burns and District Attorney John T. Hubert, have been notified of Miller's suspension.