Wendy's opens in Alice bringing jobs, revenue, and food

After a year in the making, Wendy’s is finally open in Alice. Their soft opening was on Monday, Dec. 31.

William Dye, the District Manager, said the new fast food restaurant is just another example of steady growth in the community.

In the recent years, Alice has seen a rise in businesses, everything from popular restaurant chains and small businesses. The newest business is Wendy’s and it’s been creating a buzz for customers.

“Alice is a perfect community to bring in competitive restaurants,” Dye said.

Customers like Glenda Garza and her husband agree with Dye. They were at the new restaurant as soon as they heard it had opened up.

“We heard about the opening of Wendy’s here in Alice. And we were excited because I’ve always wanted Wendy’s to come to Alice to boost the economy,” Garza said. “We need to have a comeback in our economy.”

The couple said another business creates jobs and revenue.

Plus, they get to experience the food and coffee in their own backyard.

Dye said the development of the town is what attracted the franchise to the area. As a native of Premont, he said from what he can remember — there’s never been a Wendy’s in the county. You’d have to make the nearly hour-and-a-half trip to Corpus Christi.

“The people of Alice are nice. The community continues to expand. It brings us opportunity for jobs especially for the county of Jim Wells,” he said. “Bringing Wendy’s closer to the surrounding towns of Jim Wells County, it gives us a different taste.”

The different tastes bring customers through their location at the intersection of South Reynolds and West Front Street.

The location is currently open from 6 a.m. to 1 a.m. daily. They are currently working on the possibility of becoming a 24-hour restaurant. The grand opening is also in the works.

