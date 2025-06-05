Two suspects arrested on the murder of Isaiah Salinas

Diego Kael Diaz-Martinez,18, and Gabriel Rodriguez, 22, were charged with the murder on Wednesday, June 4, of Isaiah Salinas, said Jim Wells County Sheriff Joseph “Guy” Baker.

Jim Wells County Sheriff deputies responded to reports of gun fire in the area.

Salinas was found Monday night with multiple gun shots outside a home on the 1800 block of Carmen Street in Rancho Alegre by deputies. He was rushed to the Alice hospital where he died.

“We are committed to ensuring that those responsible for violent crimes in our community are held accountable,” said Sheriff Baker in a press release. “This was a senseless act of violence, and thanks to the diligence of our investigators and law enforcement partners, we have taken a significant step toward justice for the victim and his family.”

According to Sheriff Baker, Diaz-Martinez and Rodriguez will have $1,800,000 bond each.

Diaz-Martinez is also charged with engaging in organized in criminal activity and two motion to revokes.

Rodriguez is also charged with failure to identify, tampering with electronic monitoring device, three counts of motion to revoke and engaging in organized criminal activity.

The investigation remains ongoing. No further details will be released at this time to protect the integrity of the case.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Office at (361) 668-0341 or submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (361) 664-7867.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.

Catch all the KRIS 6 News stories and more on our YouTube page. Subscribe today!