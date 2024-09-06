Two men wanted following chase, shooting near Ben Bolt

Leve Villanueva and Esteban Mata are wanted by the Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Two men are wanted by the Jim Wells County Sheriff’s Department after a chase ended near Ben Bolt with a crash and one of the men in the hospital with a gunshot wound to the face.

JWC Sheriff Daniel Bueno told KRIS 6 News that 21-year-old Leve Villanueva and 27-year-old Esteban Mata were fighting on Wednesday afternoon.

Bueno said he doesn’t know why they were fighting, but they have had an ongoing feud.

"One of the individuals hit the vehicle and it went into the ditch. One of the individuals was taken to the hospital because he was shot in the face. The other individual - that was in the vehicle that went into the ditch - ran into the brush area,” he said.

Bueno also believed that Villanueva took the weapon with him when he ran into the brush.

Mata was taken to the Alice hospital and eventually released.

Villanueva and Mata will be charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. They have pre-set bonds of $100,000 each.

The sheriff said both men are dangerous and anyone with information about their whereabouts should call 361-668-0341 OR 9-1-1.

