TideChangers looking for positive role models

TideChangers in Alice are looking for volunteers.

The non-profit organization's mission to make a different in the lives of children raised by single parents.

A non-profit is changing the lives of children raised by single parents and building the next generation through mentorship.

There is no job harder than that of a parent, and the job gets harder when there’s only one. So, for the last year and a half, the TideChangers have been focused on making a difference in our fatherless youth.

The program in Alice has been in existence for a short time. They started with three kids, and, now, they have about 25.

Through the program, kids and volunteers go hunting, kayaking, and camping, which is something most of the kids don’t get to experience on their own.

Mathew Briones is the Alice Chapter leader. He grew up in a single-parent household and understands the youth's need for a role model.

“Being those positive role models in their lives and encouraging them and making time for them. And nurturing them through these lessons. It makes a big difference in their lives,” Briones said.

The program supports boys and girls from 8 to 18 years old.

“We’ve had some things that have been here a year and a half, and we have some kids that have only been coming for a month. One of the things that I’ve noticed with the kids is their confidence,” Briones said.

Part of this change is how volunteers teach outdoor activities and the word of God, which 11-year-old Adan Cruz said he needed.

“Whenever I first started I didn’t really know what it was. I just came in blindfolded,” Cruz said.

But, the outdoors attracted him to the program once he was there.

The Agua Dulce student is being raised by his mom and said his mentors have changed his life.

“They help us with experiences that we wouldn’t really get to experience. And it also teaches us the word of God. It helps us better understand things that are going on through our lives,” Cruz said.

Sebastian Garza is another kid in the program. He is always hyped to attend the sessions.

Garza wants potential volunteers to know they are needed.

“Being a volunteer is a good thing, and more kids need help,” Garza said.

Volunteers like Jesse Lopez said he made some bad choices in his life and wants to encourage the kids through this program.

“God saved me from it. So, now my passion is doing whatever I can to keep the kids out of gangs and off the streets. So, they don’t go through the same things I went through,” Lopez said.

Lopez and Briones agree that kids are easily influenced.

Volunteers said the program it’s about using their experiences to give these children a brighter day and a brighter future.

To learn how to be a volunteer, or to sign up the kids, visit https://www.majestyoutdoors.org.

