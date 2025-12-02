Three-vehicle collision west of Orange Grove kills one, injures two others

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and two others are hurt following a three vehicle crash west of orange grove earlier this Monday morning.

According to Sgt. Rob Mallory with the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), around 10:30a.m., a 2010 Ford Fusion driven by Patricia Saldana failed to stop at the intersection of FM 624 and County Road 305.

Saldana then hit the driver's side of a Chevrolet truck driven by Benjamin Ellis, which then hit a Toyota Venza driven by San Juana Ramirez of Orange Grove.

Ramirez later died due to her injuries, Saldana and Ellis were taken to a nearby hospital in Alice.

The crash remains under investigation.