Storm brings hail, humor, and a lightning show to Coastal Bend

JIM WELLS COUNTY, Texas — A fast-moving storm swept across the Coastal Bend late Monday night, lighting up the sky with frequent lightning and dropping hailstones nearly two inches wide in several areas.

Photos shared by residents from Orange Grove to Lake City showed sizable hail and dramatic skies as the storm passed quickly but forcefully through the region. While radar images suggested intensity, the mood inside many homes ranged from cautious to comical.

“I told my kid to put a metal bowl over her head so she could go close the windows and do whatever she needed to do,” said Kristy Oyer, a Lake City resident. “She said, ‘Momma, I don’t want to get electrocuted,’ so she put a plastic bag over her head. Everything was fine.”

Others took the storm in stride.

“Paquito... Just a little bit?” said Concepcion Garcia, also of Lake City, describing the storm’s brevity. “Yes. For how long? About a half hour, max.”

Jim Wells County emergency officials reported hail across multiple areas but said no damage or injuries were reported.

“We got extremely blessed by God, for sure—because the bigger stuff wasn’t frozen,” said Lance Brown, emergency management coordinator for Jim Wells County. “Being as hot as it was yesterday was pretty fortunate for us.”

The storm came and went quickly, but left behind vivid visuals, a few laughs, and what some residents may remember as more than just a weather event.

