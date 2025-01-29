Sandia Volunteer Fire Department gets new water well from ARPA funds

The Sandia Volunteer Fire Department held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Jan. 29th, for their new water well, hoping to fight fires faster.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds purchased the water well.

Captain Ron Cole said the well and some tanks being donated will provide them with 50,000 gallons of water. Water that will help them fight both grass and structure fires quickly.

Cole has been a volunteer with the department for more than 20 years. His department often finds themselves waiting for more water.

“You have to have more water to be able to fight a fire. If you have to go back into Orange Grove or anywhere else to get the water, you’re 30 minutes in and back out. House fire, you need all the water you can get,” Cole said.

He said they need more water to fight those bigger fires. And if they wait for their trucks or mutual aid, that can cause significant delays and delays that can mean the difference between life and death.

