TxDOT Construction Projects in San Diego hit some delays postponing completion date

TxDOT's construction projects in San Diego have hit some unexpected delays.

Delays include historical buildings and underground utilities.

South Highway 359 project is expected to be completed in the Summer of 2025.

The Texas Department of Transportation’s South Highway 359 in San Diego has run into some delays.

Neighborhood News reporter Melissa Trevino first reported on this project in January when construction began and crews were working.

Raul Leal, TxDOT Public Information Officer said the $4.2 million project needed a redesign.

“A few months back there was a little bit of a delay. Not because it wasn’t being constructed by the contractor but because - as we proceed with this project we went through the middle of historic buildings. You know - we have to be real careful with construction,” Leal said.

There are four blocks of historical buildings down South Highway 359 that slowed construction.

Another issue crews ran into was utilities.

“During the construction of the road, we ran into the situation where the water lines and the utilities underground were in dire need of being replaced,” Leal said.

TxDOT redesigned the project and added additional money, but that just meant the road would take longer to finish.

Leal said the one-way, two-way street with traffic control signals are now expected to be done in the summer of 2025.

But until the, businesses like Barrientos Tires and Wheels are trying to keep their business going. Ponciano Barrientos opened his business in 1997 and has had a stream of loyal customers that still find a way to get to his shop.

“It’s just unfortunate. With this construction - it’s affected us. I mean - it’s really hard to come in. Sometimes they have to go through the back. Before the construction we had been pretty steady. Looking at these last months, things have really declined,” Barrientos said.

The second project that TxDOT is working on is just a few blocks west of Highway 359 is the Tovar Street Bridge Project.

Neighborhood news reporter Melissa Trevino first reporter about this project in May. This project, Leal said, should start at the end of 2024 and last about a year. That’s a $2.3 million project.

The bridge has a makeshift fence, cracks in the foundation, and gaps between the sidewalk.

Patience is a virtue that motorist who use Highway 359 will need.

Leal said the Highway 359 project is still months from completion and, then, they’ll start the Tovar Street Bridge to lessen the impact on traffic.

