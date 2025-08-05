Teen arrested in San Diego apartment murder

An arrest has been made in Monday's murder investigation in San Diego.

17-year-old Zan Gonzalez was charged with the murder of 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez. Police say Gonzalez fatally shot the Freer native at the St. Mary's Apartments on August 4.

According to San Diego Police Chief Ben Gomez, Rodriguez's girlfriend claimed she had been assaulted by him. A friend of hers, along with Gonzalez, went to her apartment to confront him about these claims. That's when police say he was shot through the window. The bullet struck him in the clavicle and he died at the scene.

On Tuesday, August 5, The Texas Department of Public Safety and the Texas Rangers found and arrested Gonzalez in Jackson County, just north of Victoria. He's expected to be transferred to the Duval County Jail.

According to Chief Gomez, this marks the first murder in six years for this small town. It's shaken up neighbors like Adrian Lerma, who just moved to San Diego in May.

"Murder is horrible," Lerma said. "It's a tragedy that anyone does that to anyone. You know, whatever the reason, murder shouldn't happen. Whoever they might have had aren't going to have them anymore because they've been taken away."

This is an ongoing investigation. It's being handled by the Texas Rangers, DPS, and the San Diego and Alice Police Department.

