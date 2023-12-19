Shopping local for Christmas

Christmas shopping online isn't always convenient especially as shipping day deadlines are almost over.

Shopping small businesses ensure a thriving community and faster gifts under the tree.

Going online to shop for the holidays may be convenient but some packages won’t be available till after the new year.

However, Christmas shopping at your local small businesses will get your gift wrapped and under the tree faster, while stretching your dollar.

And it's good for your community.

Blanca Castillo – Garcia is a native of Alice who owns several small businesses – two in downtown Alice. She says the love of her community has kept her in the area.

“I think it’s very important to shop locally because, first, the money does stay in our community. It gives a lot of jobs. Not only to my store but to all the other small-town businesses – other business owners that are around. And the money goes to the community, to the kids, our youth,” said Blanca Castillo – Garcia, Small Business Owner in Alice.

Because customers shop at stores like horseshoe western wear - these local businesses pass along the gratitude.

Business owners like Blanca Castillo- Garcia helps children with new shoes for school, providing scholarships to local graduates, and even help pay for funeral expenses.

Larry Martinez, the executive director of the Alice/Jim Wells County Economic Development commission said that 95 percent of local business in any community are homegrown.

“95 percent of local businesses in any community are locally homegrown. That’s what we pride ourselves in Alice. It’s the joy and the Christmas spirit that we have for our local citizens and shopping and helping each other out. It carries us a long way to promote local and to support our small groups here in Alice, Texas,” Martinez said.

Martinez said there’s been a rise in small business growth. He said that only helps make the town a better place to live, work and shop.

Blanca Castillo – Garcia said it’s important to shop local so that your community thrives. Plus, you’ll find unique gifts that may not be available anywhere else.

