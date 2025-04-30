SDHS opens food and clothing pantry to help students in need

A new resource at San Diego Independent School District is helping students access necessities without stigma. The Vaquero Pantry offers food, clothing and hygiene products to anyone who needs assistance.

National Honor Society (NHS) members at San Diego High School have created a discreet way for their peers to access essential items during difficult times.

"San Diego's a small town and we're not the richest. So we're kinda use to needing the extra help," said Lizabeth Guerrero.

Lizbeth Guerrero, NHS secretary, believes the pantry fills an important need in their community.

"Money's kinda tight especially if you're in larger families. I think it's helpful for a lot of students," said Guerrero.

According to the United States Census in 2023, an average household in Duval County makes just over $50,000. About 29 percent of families met poverty guidelines.

The Vaquero Pantry stocks a wide variety of necessities that students might need.

"There is a lot. There's food, there's toothbrush, soap, everything. There's belts, socks, our uniform," said Guerrero.

Dr. Ruben Pena, Director of Academic Services for the district, supported the student-led initiative from the beginning.

"Great idea. NHS itself is supposed to provide service to the community, to the school community, to the greater community as well," said Pena.

A key feature of the pantry is its focus on preserving student dignity. No one is identified when they use the resource.

"Who knows at one point or another everyone might be in that situation. And we don't want our students to feel embarrassed or belittled in any form or fashion," said Pena.

Aiden Garcia, NHS Historian and a junior at the school, emphasizes that seeking help is nothing to be ashamed of.

"A few students have for a spirit shirt or a polo to change in to. Or if they didn't have the right pair of jeans they could go in there. Or razors to shave," said Garcia.

While Garcia doesn't know which specific students have used the pantry, he has noticed items being taken, showing the resource is already making an impact.

The process for accessing the pantry is straightforward and discreet.

"You can go up to a teacher or one of our sponsors, and they can direct you over here. And you can come in here and get whatever you need," said Garcia.

The National Honor Society students are accepting donations to keep the pantry stocked. Those interested in contributing can contact the high school at 361-279-3382.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

