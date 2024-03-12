Santa Cruz Cemetery to become a historical landmark

Santa Cruz Cemetery was established in 1859. It is located in Duval County - 25 miles south of San Diego.

Family members of the founding families of the Santa Cruz Cemetery were on a mission to designate the cemetery as a historical landmark.

The Santa Cruz village was a thriving community. By the 1990s, all that was left was two small cemeteries – the Santa Cruz Cemetery being one. The oldest recorded burial at the cemetery was in 1876.

It's been a long time coming for the Vera, Saenz, and Martinez families in Duval County - as they prepare to honor their ancestors who founded the Santa Cruz village, 25 miles south of San Diego.

Santa Cruz is located in the southeastern part of Duval County on Farm-to-Market 1329 and Los Olmos Creek. It was named for the Santa Cruz de Concepcion Land Grant. It was established in 1859.

Homero Vera is a regional historian and a direct descendant of the Santa Cruz’s founding families.

“There was a couple hundred people living here. It had a post office. It had grocery stores. It had commerce,” Vera said.

Those buried at the cemetery are a direct descendant of Jose Maria Martinez and Julia Gonzalez, their children, and Benito Gonzalez and his wife - Vivian Elizondo.

“Well, that’s, that’s part of our culture here and our history. And we can’t forget where – what our ancestors did for us cause there’s still lots of family members who have property here,” he said.

Vera’s passion for history and his God-given talent to remember dates was put to use when one of his cousins took on a challenge. The challenge to make the now private family cemetery into a historical one and to get a historical marker for the property.

Both of which were approved by the Texas and Duval County Historical Commission.

Something Vera and his family are proud it's receiving this recognition.

“For the historical record. It’ll go down. All the work that we’ve put into it. To get this designated as a historic cemetery and then a historical marker,” Vera said.

The historical marker unveiling will take place on March 23 at 1 p.m. at the Santa Cruz Cemetery. Vera said don’t forget your chairs when you’re coming to celebrate with them.

