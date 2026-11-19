A San Diego World War II veteran marked a major milestone this week, turning 102 years old.

On Thursday, Bo McAnear's colleagues at the First Bank of San Diego threw him a surprise luncheon, complete with a performance by the San Diego High School Mariachi. The celebration honored both his birthday and his service to the country.

San Diego VFW Post 8931 was also in attendance, presenting McAnear with a flag that had been flown over the VFW post.

McAnear said he had no idea how big the surprise would be.

"Well, I didn't realize we were gonna have all of this or if I had wore another hat, but no I was really impressed," McAnear said.

Even at 102, McAnear said he plans to keep serving San Diego through the bank, just as he has since the 80s.

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