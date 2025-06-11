San Diego standoff turns into manhunt for convicted felon

Authorities in San Diego are searching for a convicted felon who fled from deputies after allegedly shooting at a dog.

Duval County Sheriff Romeo Ramirez said his deputies are looking for Roel Ramirez, who ran into a house on North Trevino Street and King Street when law enforcement arrived at the scene.

When San Diego Police Officers arrived on scene, the dog Ramirez was shooting at charged them. The officers fired at the dog, killing it. It is unclear at this time whether Ramirez sent the dog after the officers or the dog attacked them on its own.

"We're searching for him in northeast San Diego," Sheriff Ramirez said.

The incident led to a standoff until deputies discovered Ramirez was not in the home.

Multiple agencies are assisting in the search, including Jim Wells County Sheriff's Office, Department of Public Safety, Benavides Police, and San Diego Police Department.

Officials have not indicated whether Ramirez is injured, but he is believed to be armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees Ramirez is asked to call 911 immediately.

