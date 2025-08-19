San Diego reopens Tovar Street Bridge after year-long construction

The city of San Diego celebrated the reopening of the Tovar Street Bridge on Tuesday, Aug. 19, marking the completion of a major infrastructure project that has been under construction for more than a year.

"It is very beautiful. I was excited when I went through there. It made me feel good," said Roberto Reyes, a San Diego resident.

Reyes, who moved to the area two years ago just before construction began, expressed relief at the bridge's completion. He had experienced firsthand the deteriorating conditions of the old structure.

"It was messed up because when I'd go through here - through there - with my scooter there was a lot of cuts in the middle. And it bounces," Reyes said.

Last April, KRIS 6 News reported on the poor condition of the old bridge, which had visible gaps and a fence that was barely holding together.

"The bridge was needed already. We're glad to all them people that worked with San Diego trying to get everything going," Reyes said.

The Tovar Street Bridge project coincided with construction on Highway 359, creating significant traffic challenges for residents, particularly those traveling to local schools.

San Diego Mayor Sally Lichtenberger acknowledged the difficulties residents faced during the dual construction projects.

"Everybody complains about our streets. I drive them. Our city council drives them. We know it's a headache for everyone," Lichtenberger said.

Despite the temporary inconvenience, the mayor expressed satisfaction with the completed projects, which together cost more than $2 million.

"I thought it was great. Of course many people didn't care for it because we had 359 closed at that time with a project. Two projects going on to our main streets going to the school," Lichtenberger said.

The infrastructure improvements were made possible through federal funding, with continued support from Congressman Henry Cuellar, who emphasized the importance of investing in rural communities.

"When it comes to small communities, when it comes to transportation, healthcare, education. Those projects are very important. So, my experience living in a small community, is to make sure that we support the rural communities," Cuellar said.

According to Cuellar, these infrastructure projects aim to improve safety and efficiency for local residents. City leaders indicate that more development projects throughout Duval County are planned for the future.

