San Diego partakes in second annual COVID Remembrance Walk

SAN DIEGO, TX — The Duval County community gathered on Tuesday, Oct. 15 at the Pedro Park for the second annual COVID Remembrance Walk. The walk was to honor those lost and survived the pandemic.

In a sea of yellow was a common bond - everyone had been affected by COVID. Some had lost family members and some were even hospitalized.

The walk gave the community a time for families to share their loved ones with the tight-knit community and for a moment, understand that they are not alone in their grief.

San Diego Mayor Sally Lichtenberger said the pandemic spread quickly and is here to stay in different variants.

The walk was a part of the Yellow Heart Memorial and was organized by the Beautify San Diego Texas Committee.

