San Diego construction projects underway

Highway 359 construction project has motorists driving on a single-lane street. Last week, crews opened the southbound lane and closed the northbound lane.

Project superintendent said the project should go on for another two months or so before they tackle the intersection of Highway 44 and Highway 359.

On Tuesday, Nov. 12, TxDOT crews closed down the South Tovar Street bridge as they will soon start an 8-month reconstruction project.

A TxDOT press release said crews will work on the South Tovar Street Dridge reconstruction. The multi-million dollar project is expected to last for approximately eight months.

On Friday, Nov. 15, the City of San Diego and TxDOT will host a groundbreaking ceremony, with demolition set to begin on Monday, Nov. 18.

