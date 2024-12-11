San Diego community reacts to athletic director's resignation

The Vaquero's Athletic Director is stepping down. Coach Ismael “Bo” Ochoa announced his resignation from his position, so KRIS 6 News asked the Vaquero community how they feel.

The consensus on Coach Bo’s resignation is the same.

“He’s gonna be missed,” San Diego Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Rodrigo Pena said.

Pena has been working alongside Coach Ochoa for the last six years and is sad to see his resignation lette,r just like the rest of the community.

77-year-old Daniel R. Perez was an athlete at San Diego back in the day. He saw the passion the Army veteran had for the game, community, and especially, for his students.

“In my era, we very seldom won football games. And when he came into the era of San Diego as a coach. San Diego progressed in going to playoffs,” Perez said.

Ochoa turned in his recognition after 21 years with the district, 17 of them spent as athletic director.

“(Ochoa) saw the product that was coming back of young kids. I didn’t have no kids playing here - yet, a bunch of us still went to the games just to back up the kids and Coach Ochoa,” Perez said.

"Well, he had a lot of accomplishments. Coach Ochoa - he was able to build a successful program,” Pena said.

As the head football coach for the Vaqueros’ he led the district to the regional semifinals in 2021. According to school officials, under Ochoa, the 3A Vaqueros were either in the playoffs in the district champs.

“Coach Ochoa is willing to assist with the transition to ensure we have a smooth transition. And to ensure we keep the winning tradition,” Pena said.

Ochoa’s resignation letter stated he decided to pursue new opportunities within his career. But, first, he wants to help a smooth transition.

Pena said the next step is to “hire a highly qualified athletic director,” with the assistance of Coach Bo.

Coach Ochoa will be with the district until the end of the school year.

