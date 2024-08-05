Preserving Duval County History

Duval County Historical Museum in San Diego was built in 1912 and donated to the county in 1986.

The County's Historical Commission recently received a grant for $50,000 to assist the museum with the preservative of the building and the history.

History is a huge part of the Coastal Bend. Visit the Duval County Historical Museum to learn about the county's history.

Recently, the museum received a grant from the Wyatt Ranches and the Wyatt Ranches Foundation to give the building new life.

“You’ll never know what you’ll find at the museum,” said Savannah Smith, the Duval County Historical Museum Chairperson.

Smith, moved up from volunteer to chairperson in her years, always putting history as a priority.

“Our museum has a lot to offer about our local culture here,” Smith said.

The museum is aging. It was built in 1912 for the Uresti family, which, Smith said, donated land to the county for a museum in 1986.

“The Wyatt Ranches Foundation provided us with $50,000 recently. Our plans to use it is first, to have a professional structural assessment completed. And, follow any necessary repairs,” Smith said.

Historians said the old building has a lot of architectural features they hope to restore.

Tre Ramos-Contreras has been the museum’s director since 2022. His love for history and his community drove him to the museum.

“There’s a lot of history in small towns or counties, and we must preserve that so that future generations will know their past. Because as we continue to move forward—I think—the history or the past gets lost,” Ramos-Contreras said.

Museum officials said the grant helps enhance the entire historical value of the community.

Smith said they hope to start the structural assessment soon. In September of this year - they will partner with the Texas Tropical Trails to showcase the county’s history. For more information on the showcase visit www.texastimetravel.com.

