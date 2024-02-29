Learning life skills and making memories

San Diego Rotary Club hosted the 77th annual Duval County Fair.

The fair kicked off Thursday and will end Saturday.

Exhibitors continue to participate in the fair for years earning awards, and money used towards college.

The 77th Annual Duval County Fair kicked off Thursday, Feb. 29, morning. The San Diego Rotary Club hosts the event each year with a mission that continues long after the fair.

Young exhibitors from across the county participate in the fair, which is also a learning experience for them. Each exhibit teaches them life skills they'll need as they grow older.

Reyna Trigo is a 10-year-old from San Diego who wants to be an attorney. She's been participating in the fair as a San Diego 4H member since she was about 5 years old.

"It makes me care about other people, not just myself, and how to take responsibilities,” Trijo said.

Rotary board members and other volunteers said the majority of the fair is about learning, and the rest is about making memories.

Participation doesn't end for some as they become board members as adults.

Gabriel Vera was once an exhibitor, and now, he is on the other side, as a San Diego Rotary Board Member, ensuring exhibitors understand the fair and what it takes.

"But at the end of the day – it's for the kids to have fun. It's an event that the whole county participates in – which is Freer, Benavides, and San Diego. We want to make sure they enjoy it. It's not who wins, who loses because, at the end of the day, everyone's a winner when they get those skills,” Vera said.

The three-day event ends with an auction and a sense of accomplishment for all involved.

For more information on the fair and the San Diego Rotary Club, visit their Facebook Page.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.