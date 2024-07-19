Godspeed Automotive teaches basic car skills

Godspeed Automotive in Freer is teaching basic car skills to teenagers.

Emmanuel Moncada said he and others noticed the lack of these valuable skills.

Basic vehicle knowledge isn’t as basic. Godspeed Automotive is bringing basic car skills to the youth of small-town Freer.

“I know me personally, I don’t know much,” Freer High School student Alia Trevino said.

Trevino said she doesn’t know much about cars other than driving them. Her father is a truck driver and is always on the road and doesn’t have time to teach her.

When her car’s sensor light’s turn on, she turns to Emmanuel Moncada who is a business owner, pastor and a teacher.

"It's very important to teach them basic skills because sometimes their parents aren't around or maybe to help others. We saw that it's an ascent that needs addressing,” Godspeed Automotive owner Emmanuel Moncado said.

Moncada said he and others saw the need to help the next generation through a check your engine class at his auto shop called Godspeed Automotive.

It’s something that’s really helped the students.

"I'm glad that Mr. Moncada can pour into the youth and help others that need help learning about vehicles,” Trevino said.

Moncada said these skills are valuable to everyone.

"It's need(ed) and it's a trait that is never going away,” Moncada said.

Several teenagers gathered at the shop and learned hands-on how to change a tire, how to inspect tires, and how to put air in tires.

Moncada said today’s youth need to be taught how to work with their hands especially as they become drivers.

