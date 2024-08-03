Freer PD has a new police chief

Rolando Flores has been the Freer Police Chief for two weeks at the age of 27.

He is excited to be with the department and has goals in mind to better the community.

Rolando Flores is the youngest Chief of Police for the Freer Police Department.

At 27-years-old he was voted to the position by the Freer City Council. He’s only been in law enforcement for a few years and already at the highest position with Freer Police PD.

“It’s obviously not conventional to have somebody as young as me to be in my position especially this early in law enforcement,” Flores said.

He began his law enforcement career in 2019 as a dispatcher for Laredo PD. Then, he went to the police academy. He, then, started at the Freer PD in 2023 and quickly moved up the ranks.

“Growing up I wanted to be that role model for my family and community. And being so young - now in law enforcement in the position I’m in - it gives that motivation to younger people,” Flores said.

Flores said he wants to make a difference.

“A lot of the problems we have here are drug overdoses and drug trafficking. Have been working with state and federal law enforcement to attack that issue. We’ve begun clearing properties that are being used to house drug use. These are abandoned properties,” he said.

Flores took KRIS 6 News reporter Melissa Trevino to see one of the city’s abandoned homes that was used by vagrants.

“This is one of many. Just within the city limits - I did two weeks ago - I did half of the city and I found 41 violations in different properties. So, this is just one of many,” he said. “As you can see on this table and on the floor - those cans are used to cook meth. There used to be baggies on the floor.”

He’s only been the chief for two weeks but has his goals ready.

“As far as the department, my first plan was to restructure the department in personnel. The second - continue combating this drug problem that we have in town. And lastly, be there for the community,” Flores said.

For Flores, community engagement is by far his favorite part of his career.

“By all means - approach me if you they have any topics to discuss or have concerns of. I’m more able to assist them and addressing it,” Flores said.

Chief Flores said he will constantly be evaluating the department and how they can improve.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.