Freer Fair exhibitors share unique experiences

From food and blankets to wood and animal projects - you can see it all at the Freer Fair.

Freer Fair exhibitors said experiences at the fair intertwine skills, finances and family traditions. They also said it’s an experience like no other and use it as a way to challenge themselves, said Freer FFA member Keon Torres.

"The non-livestock part is way easier. I dipped into the livestock part this year and from learning how to wash, sheer, and everything. It's definitely tougher but I like the challenge,” he said.

Torres is a junior at Freer High School. This is his second year at the fair and has seen the difference between each project.

"The non-livestock part is more speaking. How well you can present your project. While showing animals - you're quiet. You want to show that judge you know what you're doing. You want to show off your animal. It's less talking,” Torres said.

Challenges at the fair are unique to the exhibitor.

Kataline Rios entered the fair for the first time. She said her biggest challenge is what made her enter the home show.

"It's really hard for me - cooking. So far, it's easier for my other siblings. So, it's kinda hard - you can't touch it too much,” Rios said.

But, she said, through the fair she’s learning.

Another exhibitor, Jaelah Rynae Garza, has a love for baking that comes from her family.

"I choose to do the home show because I have a lot of family traditional recipes. And I like to show everyone my recipes that we have. And it's a good way to show everyone how you can bake and you don't have to be an experienced person to do it,” Garza said.

She said she must balance her time between baking and showing her three goats at this year’s fair.

These exhibitors said at the end it’s all worth it - financially. Using budgets from previous and current fairs for future endeavors.

"I split that up for what I'm going to need for this year. They also give out scholarships and things like that. So, college is definitely one of the number one things on my mind when I'm doing this,” Torres said.

The fair wraps up this weekend, but exhibitors said it’s never over for them.

