Freer band to represent hometown at Pro-Football Induction Hall of Fame parade

Freer High School band learned they will be marching in the 2024 Pro-Football Induction Hall of Fame parade in August 2024.

Buckaroo band students and band director are honored for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a small South Texas high school band. The Freer High School band has been invited to march in this year’s Pro Football Hall of Fame parade. The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity isn’t lost to these band students, but they need to raise money before they march.

From the beginning, these students learned they had the chance to represent Freer like never before; there has been a mix of emotions.

“It’s whappa. It just slaps me across the face. Oh my gosh. We’re going to Ohio,” said Gabriella Diaz, Freer HS band student.

Gabriella Diaz plays the tenor saxophone in the small band. In March, she and her bandmates found out they were to play in the 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction parade.

“I didn’t expect it to happen to us. We’re such a small town - it’s not only an accomplishment for our band but for everyone in Freer - really,” Diaz said.

Why the Freer band?

As part of the celebration, Freer HS alumni Steve McMichael will be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

McMichael graduated from Freer HS in 1976. He went on to play in the National Football League and was part of the 1985 Chicago Bears Super Bowl team.

“It’s an honor not only to be able to be there and support him. But I think it’s an honor for our community. They’re rallying around us as much as possible,” said Pat Ruiz, Freer HS band director.

But Ruiz was not too sure if the Buckaroo Band would make it to Canton, Ohio. The rules state that participating bands must have 150 members and Ruiz’s band has only 40.

“They asked that our band be like 150 or more. I emailed them back, and I said, ‘Thank you so much for the opportunity - unfortunately, our band is a tiny band.’ We only have like 180 kids in the high school,” he said.

In June, Ruiz heard some news he said made him happy. The band would march in Canton, Ohio.

Sergio Conde who plays trumpet in the band. He said he is grateful that he and his bandmates were accepted to participate in the parade after all.

“It shows that the small town - we get an opportunity to go to a big place like that and show what we can do,” Conde said.

These high school students say they can’t wait to represent their hometown and show off their musical skills.

To donate, call the Freer ISD Superintendent Conrad Cantu at 361-394-6025 extension 111 or at 956-473-9431.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.