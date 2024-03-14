Expecting grant funding for Duval County Civic Centers

Duval County's four Civic Centers will be getting much-needed renovations thanks to a million-dollar grant.

There are four civic centers in Duval County - all showing their age.

Duval County leaders are banking on getting a million-dollar grant to help benefit the county’s older population. Some of the money from a congressman is set to go to renovations to civic centers throughout the county.

San Diego residents over the age of 60 can visit the town's civic center throughout the week. It’s a place to mingle with others and stay active.

When Estela Trigo retired, she decided to join the center to avoid isolation.

“The centers are good because of the things they offer us. We need that financially and also mentally," Trigo said.

Trigo and the others like her were excited to hear the county would be getting money to help Duval County's four centers – San Diego, Benavides, Concepcion, and Freer.

County Judge Arnoldo Cantu said Congressman Henry Cuellar helped push through legislation that includes a $1 million dollar grant for Duval County's Civic Center Improvement Projects.

"This is for our elderly people. It's very important that they have something that they can rely on. Either in the summertime – when the heat is real bad in South Texas. That they can rely on. That they can go to a center that's safe,” Cantu said.

The main civic center in Duval County is the one in San Diego, which prepares meals for seniors across the county. It's the oldest of the four centers, but all are showing their age.

The San Diego center will get a new generator and a renovated kitchen.

"Some of these units are very, very old. They have never, no work had been done to some of them. In the restrooms – they were over 30 years old,” Cantu said.

County Judge Arnoldo Cantu expects the work to begin after a check presentation that will happen later this month.

