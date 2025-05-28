Duval County's new emergency operations center nears completion ahead of hurricane season

Duval County's new emergency operations center is about almost complete as hurricane season approaches. The facility, converted from an old juvenile detention center, will serve as the command center for emergency response in the rural county.

"80 percent of it is complete. There's still some minor details. We just finished some stuff on some plumbing," said Sally Lichtenberger, Emergency Management Coordinator.

The center underwent a full remodel after officials announced a multi-million dollar grant would cover renovations in May 2024. The 25-year-old building - when finished - will replace the county courtroom that previously served as a meeting place during emergencies.

"This is the place we'll get to meet. The before, the during, and the after. There's always three steps to everything," Lichtenberger said.

The new facility includes bunks for first responders and a new dispatcher center. Crews are currently working on doors and other finishing touches.

"Before they use to meet at the county courtroom. And this is the room where - see we still need our tv's and tables and everything. This is the command center where we'll go ahead and everybody's going to be able to meet here," Lichtenberger said.

The emergency operations center will serve as a central location for coordinating responses to various emergencies, not just hurricanes.

"If there's a storm or any kind of an emergency. It doesn't have to be just a storm. Fires or anything this is the place to meet. And then the recovery. If there's any kind of recovery that needs to be taken place this is the place that we're going to have to be meeting at," Lichtenberger said.

County officials expect to move into the new building in October. Duval County also has plans to upgrade other buildings as part of improving its county-wide emergency plan.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

