Duval County residents "walk the walk" for annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk

The annual Breast Cancer Awareness Walk in San Diego was held on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

During the walk the community took the time to remember those who fought against cancer and lost, those who won and those who continue to fight.

Raising awareness about breast cancer and the Duval County neighbors affected by the disease was the main topic at the annual Duval County Breast Cancer Awareness Walk.

The cool weather in San Diego didn’t stop neighbors from gathering for the walk on Wednesday, Oct. 16.

During the walk, residents remembered those who lost their battles to cancer, those fighting and those who won the battle. In the midst of pink shirts and pink ribbons were families with memories of their loved ones impacted by cancer.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, in 2024, more than 360,000 people will be diagnosed with breast cancer affecting both men and women.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.