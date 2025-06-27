Duval County program offers new homes to residents in need

The Duval County Home Program is helping residents replace aging, unsafe homes with brand new energy-efficient ones at no cost to qualified applicants.

Maria Adriana Molina lives in an older home that doesn't accommodate her and her brother's daily needs. The bathroom floor is unstable, the shower is too small for a medical chair, and the house has water damage and rotting exterior panels.

"I think it's great. If it helps - even if it's to help fix up the little minor things that will keep the house cool," Molina said.

For Molina and many seniors in Duval County, basic home safety has become a serious concern.

"A lot of the seniors out here - you know - we really need the help," Molina said.

Donna Johnson, Senior Vice President for Grant Works, has been working with the county on this program, which is now in its second round of applicants.

"What the home program does is tear those homes down and put new homes in that are energy-efficient. That are designed for people to age in place. Which is really important," Johnson said.

The Grant Works program helps residents get a brand new energy-efficient home in just three months.

"The cost for the applicant is zero except - when we get ready to do construction they will need to move. And find a place to temporarily stay," Johnson said.

Estela Trigo, 75, is excited about the possibility of getting help through the program.

"It would be a big benefit to the community. A lot of people really need help," Trigo said. "I need windows all around and I need plumbing done to my bathrooms. That's my main concern."

The deadline to submit applications is July 18. Applications can be picked up at the Duval County Judge's Office inside the Duval County Courthouse Monday through Friday.

