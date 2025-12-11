Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Duval County Grand Jury indicts woman over possible connection to August murder in San Diego

Melissa Trevino
Law enforcement officials are at the scene of a murder at the St. Mary's Apartment's in San Diego.
DUVAL COUNTY, Texas — The Ducal County Grand Jury indicted Vanessa Marie Ramirez, who is believed to be connected to the murder that took place on Aug. 4, 2025, in San Diego at the St. Mary's Apartments on the 200 block of North Mier.

Sgt. Harold Mallory with DPS confirmed the indictment. Ramirez was arrested on the warrant earlier this week.

Kris 6 News first reported that 17-year-old Zan Gonzalez was charged with the murder of 33-year-old Justin Rodriguez.

No word yet from officials on how Ramirez is connected to the case.

