Child abuse, sexual assault and autism awareness walk in Duval County

The purpose of the walk is to spread awareness and educate the community about important issues.

The Duval County Welfare Board hosted a walk to spread awareness for child abuse, sexual assault, and autism Wednesday, April 10, in San Diego.

Each year, the welfare board partners with different entities in the community to help get Duval County residents aware of situations that happen everywhere including their backyard.

Chris Torres is the vice-president of the Duval County Welfare Board. She said the walk is to educate the community and to show support for one another especially those faces hardships.

“To show the importance. That there is help out there. To show the awareness and to have the community come together as one not as an individual,” Torres said.

Torres said the board has stepped in to provide resources. The board is an essential for families that need help.

A balloon release and a moment of silence was held in honor of child abuse victims.

