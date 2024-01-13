Bernarda Jaime Junior High School earns a national recognition

Bernanda Jaime Junior High in San Diego ISD earned national award.

Middle School Texas' Schools to Watch Distinction.

State leaders identified Bernarda Jaime Junior High school as ‘Texas Schools to Watch - making students and staff proud about the award.

Dr. Ruben Pena is the campus principal of Bernarda Jaime Junior High School. He admits he didn’t know what the Texas’ Schools to Watch Distinction was – until he went to an education symposium in Austin.

Dr. Pena said he gathered information and returned to his school with an idea.

The school’s administration and students have been working to bring the level of education up from an “F” rating by Texas Education Agency to a “B” rating.

Dr. Pena said after reviewing the qualifications as a team, the school submitted their application and had interview with the reviewers.

Reviewers identified the school as a ‘School to Watch.’

The principal said he had to had to talk with his staff.

“Now others have noticed the hard work you’re doing. Yes, you know you work hard. I know you work hard. I tell you all the time. It’s what I tell my staff when we received the distinction. I go now you know that somebody else has come in to see the work that you’re doing and have done. And its affirmation to what you do every day,” Bernarda Jaime Junior High Principal Dr. Reuben Pena said.

State leaders looked at academic excellence, developmental responsiveness, and social equity to name a few when deciding which schools were ‘A School to Watch.

“I think it’s going to show that we are more capable of what we are and that we are like – we work really hard on everything,” Jordyn Perez, an eighth grader at Bernarda Jaime Junior High said.

According to a news release from state leaders, Bernarda Jaime Junior High impressed the review team on all fronts.

“That we have a very safe school. We’re good on academics and have a lot of activities to do for the kids,” Addison Hernandez, eighth grader at Bernarda Jaime Junior High said.

Students like seventh grader Jon Ramirez said he also enjoys the extra activities like club day.

“Club day is like a little program we do towards the end of the school day where we make classes six minutes shorter so we can have time for an extra class. Where we can do like chess. You can pick a little activity to do at the end of the day,” Ramirez said.

School leaders expect to pick-up the award in March.

The school’s principal said he already knows the future of his students and staff are bright. But he’s pushing them to strive for excellence even more.

