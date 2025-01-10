Benavides police officer's work history concerns residents

To serve and protect! The Benavides community has learned about the work history of one of their officers, causing widespread concern.

Officer Matthew Luckhurst, who employed with the Benavides Police Department, was accused of providing a “feces sandwich” to a man experiencing homelessness. The accusation was made during the officer’s time with another department in another community.

Officer Luckhurst has been with the Benavides PD for almost two years. He was hired as a reserve officer under prior administration in April of 2023. In September of 2023, he became a full-time officer with the department.

Luckhurst was previously with the San Antonio PD, but was fired following two incidents that happened in 2016. He was then employed by Floresville PD for two years.

In one incident, the officer reportedly gave a homeless man a sandwich filled with human feces. Officer Luckhurst said these accusations are untrue, according to a written statement by the Benavides Police Chief.

The officer was also accused of defecating in the women’s bathroom during a prank. Reports said the officer spread a substance that appeared to be feces on the toilet.

When residents of Benavides learned about the accusations, they went to social media with concerns.

Neighborhood News Reporter Melissa Trevino spoke with almost two dozen residents, all who would not go on camera out of fear of retaliation.

These residents questioned if the officer had any remorse, if he learned from his mistakes, why would he do such an inhumane thing, and if would he do that again.

Despite the concerns of most citizens, resident Jacienda Baez stood before the Benavides School Board to express her support for the officer.

"There has been no complaints ever since he's been employed here. So, there is no reason why anybody should be making all things accusations and should be using his past against him now,” Baez said.

Luckhurst said he takes ownership of the prank incident and that he’s been advised not to comment.

Benavides Police Chief Andre Hines would not comment, but gave a written statement he said Officer Luckhurst’s record has been exemplary since he joined the department.

The chief also said, in the statement, Luckhurst went through a thorough background check before he was sworn in.

The officer also works as a school resource officer for the Benavides ISD as part of a contract between the city police and the district.

Chief Hines said Officer Luckhurst’s actions elsewhere have no impact on his role in the community.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.