Benavides ISD puts multi-million dollar bond on May Election ballot

Editor's note: The original number of students counted by the TEA for the 2023-2024 school year was correct, but specifics on whether the students were public or charter were needed, and have since been added.

Benavides Independent School District’s multi-million dollar bond is on the May election. In February 2024, the district’s school board unanimously approved to call the bond election.

The bond is a total of $10,000,000 with funding going towards upgrades for HVAC, plumbing and electrical systems to name a few.

Benavides ISD has met with community members to explain what the bond entails.

Ricardo Gonzalez is a lifelong resident of Duval County. He likes the idea in upgrades to a campus that his family attended years ago.

“I think it would be a good deal if it’s gonna benefit the kids. And they’ll have a better facilities and such things,” Gonzalez said.

Benavides ISD’s bond proposal will improve the secondary campus. An important matter as the two campuses will become one next school year.

“They got to be comfortable and have a good atmosphere to learn. I know that this school has put out a lot of lawyers, doctors and a lot of good people,” Gonzalez said.

He also said it’ll be interesting to see how this will benefit the students.

Superintendent Dr. Samuel Bueno said there’s been a decline in enrollment in their district for many years. He said they currently have about 135 students enrolled.

According to the Texas Education Agency, there was a total of 445 students enrolled in the district for the 2023 - 2024 school year. TEA counted students from charter schools among this number, so when the charter schools dissolved, the number dropped to 175 students, with a graduating class of 26.

“These rural students deserve a fantastic school system. This is not a frivolous type. It’s necessities,” Dr. Bueno said.

Bueno has been in education for more than 30 years. The last two years he’s been at Benavides ISD. He said the students at part of the Rural Schools Innovation Zone and represent the community with their academic and athletic skills.

The bond, Bueno said, will also benefit students in the athletic department and technology. A portion of the secondary campus will also be reconstructed to accommodate the elementary students.

Dr. Bueno stresses that there may be a tax increase for the Benavides community depending on the property they own.

Celina Palacios is a graduate of the district and has two students enrolled. She said why not give the students a better learning environment.

“I think that the bond is going to be good for our kids. I mean, we have so few kids here that combining campuses is not ideal - in a lot of people’s eyes, but I think it’ll help cost efficiency,” Palacios said.

Several residents in the small town said they’re not in favor of the bond. They said most residents have moved out of town, and those living in town are renters who don’t pay taxes needed for the bond.

Early voting starts on April 22 and Election Day is May 3.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.