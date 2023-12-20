A Rotary Christmas for San Diego ISD students

San Diego Rotarians held a Christmas party for a few San Diego ISD students.

The Christmas party has been a staple for the organization and San Diego ISD.

Students received gifts like shoes, socks and more.

The San Diego Rotary Club worked with Santa to give some San Diego Independent School District kids a Merry Christmas!

Rotarians purchased gifts that the students would benefit from long-term. Rotarians have been celebrating Christmas with San Diego ISD students for many years.

The last few years the Rotarians decided they would gift Christmas shoes and socks to the students. The kids are always thrilled to see their new shoes — some try on their new footwear and wear them throughout the school day.

“The kids were really excited. I love to see the look on their faces when they get a new gift. We selected these few lucky winners. And, so, our school really likes to see our community get involved with our students. We like to bring the Christmas spirit as much as we can here,” said Kathryn Benavides, Assistant Principal at Collins-Parr Elementary.

Rotarians want the kids to know that people do care and seeing the smiles these gifts provide inspires them to continue their mission of providing for the community.

After a Christmas party with Rotarians and Santa, the kids packed their new belongings and walked out with a smile.

For the latest local news updates, click here, or download the KRIS 6 News App.