Rural Communities Prepare for Hurricane Season With Collaborative Emergency Plans

While coastal regions typically bear the brunt of hurricane season, rural counties across South Texas are also bracing for potential damage and disruption. Local officials and emergency responders are coming together to ensure these communities are not left behind when severe weather strikes.

Pamela Hernandez, Transportation Manager for R.E.A.L. Transit, emphasized the unique challenges rural counties face.

“You might not have enough volunteers that’ll go out to help,” Hernandez said. “So, it might be limited at that time. Flooding is a big factor for the rural areas as well.”

Since Wednesday, county leaders and first responders have been gathering at the Coastal Bend Hurricane Conference to network, share resources, and brainstorm strategies to improve emergency preparedness.

San Diego Mayor Sally Litchenberger noted the importance of these meetings.

“You get to see the resources that are out there,” she said. “How did they do this and do that—and that helps out when all of your entities are here together.”

In a show of regional cooperation, Jim Wells and Duval counties are partnering to roll out supply distribution and emergency registry programs, such as STEAR (State of Texas Emergency Assistance Registry), to assist vulnerable residents.

Jim Wells County Judge Pedro Trevino Jr. explained the benefits of staying connected with the community.

“We get to the minute updates to residents on what we’re doing, how we’re handling the situations,” he said. “That way when it does come, you do have their phone numbers and addresses, and we can make sure that people are okay.”

Evacuation support will also be expanded, thanks to R.E.A.L Transportation, which serves multiple counties in the region.

“We serve Jim Wells, Jim Hogg, Brooks, Duval, Live Oak, San Patricio, Refugio, Bee, and Aransas County,” said Hernandez. As hurricane season approaches, rural leaders hope these collaborations will strengthen their ability to respond quickly and effectively when disaster strikes.

