With the turning of some dirt at 349 Farm-to-Market 1554 in Alice was the beginning of a long-time dream for REAL (Rural Economic Assistance League), Inc.

REAL, Inc., held the groundbreaking ceremony on Wednesday, March 12, for the future site of its Regional Transportation Headquarters.

The ceremony highlighted the importance of the non-profit in the community for rural communities where resources can be scare, especially for the elderly. The nearly $30 million project is expected to be completed in 2026.

REAL, Inc. holds groundbreaking ceremony for new regional transportational headquarters

“Today’s an amazing day. It brings the community together. Shows them that we’re here for them over the nine counties that we serve. It’s going to bring so many benefits to the South Texas area, the region,” Mobility Services Department Manager Pamela Hernandez said.

REAL officials said those benefits include more transportation and ensuring that all their clients receive assistance with everything from education to health care.

Mike Ornelas-Mata is the director of the Transportation Management Team. He said it all started with an idea and the word no. His team worked tirelessly to get the funds, studies, and land.

He said this would not be possible without those working behind the scenes to ensure the project and REAL served the community through God’s love.

The REAL office is currently located on Lucero Street.

