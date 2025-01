PREMONT, Tx — A Premont family and their dog escaped a mobile home fire Thursday morning.

The fire broke out in the home around 6:15 a.m. on North Baxter and Northeast Third Street.

When the first officer arrived, they found two women outside the home. They told the officer a man was still inside. The officer was able to get the man out.

He was treated for smoke inhalation.

In the meantime, there's no word on what started the blaze.