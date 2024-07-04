Premont veterans remember the meaning behind Independence Day during Premont parade

The Annual Premont Fourth of July parade was held Thursday morning.

Every float and vehicle was decorated in red, white, and blue.

Veterans who participated in the parade said the true reason behind this Independence Day is "Freedom isn't Free."

For veterans in Premont, the message on this Independence Day was ‘Freedom isn’t Free.’ The annual Independence Day parade in Premont was held Thursday morning.

A group of veterans participated in the parade, and they said that on this day, Americans need to remember why they put their lives on the line.

Every float and parade was outfitted in red, white, and blue, but the importance of Independence Day is hidden.

The bravery of our military members like Reuben Champion Jr. He is an Air Force veteran who rode alongside veterans with the Premont Veterans Association, American Last Patrol of Benavides, and Lopez-Williams VFW Post #7634 of Falfurrias.

“Because people need to be made aware that freedom is not free. That’s why people always say ‘honor the veteran’ because no other country in the world has the freedoms we have,” Champion said.

He enlisted in the Air Force because his friends were being drafted during the Vietnam War. He said he was deployed to Italy and then to Vietnam. His overall mission was to protect American rights.

“If we don’t do it, who’s gonna do it. We don’t have the rights that we have because the government gives them to us,” Champion said.

Champion has always been a history buff. He believes we need to understand what happened in every war and battle Americans have participated in.

Many veterans, including Ricardo Rubio, commander of VFW Post #7643, share this sentiment.

“We fought for our independence. We fought to keep our nation free. And we’re continuing to support other veterans at this time,” Rubio said.

Premont veterans said that while this may have been a small parade through a small town, it was part of a bigger message across our nation.

