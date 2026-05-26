Investigation underway after teen killed in shooting days after graduation

PREMONT, Texas — A 16-year-old Premont High School graduate was fatally shot Sunday night, just days after celebrating his graduation on Friday.

Librado Telles Jr. died in a shooting that occurred around 11:30 p.m. at a residence in the 600 block of Southwest 8th Street in Premont, according to Jim Wells County officials.

The teenager had just walked across the stage to receive his diploma on Friday, marking what should have been a milestone achievement in his young life.

The Telles family

Officials have confirmed that Telles was shot during an incident, but no additional details about the circumstances surrounding the shooting have been released at this time.

The Premont Police Department is actively investigating the case. Authorities have not announced any arrests or identified any suspects in connection with the shooting.

The tragic loss has left the small community of Premont mourning the death of a young man who had just begun the next chapter of his life after high school graduation.

Family members have shared photographs of Telles, remembering the teenager whose life was cut short just as he was preparing for his future beyond high school.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to contact the Premont Police Department at 361-348-3231 as the investigation continues.

The Telles family

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